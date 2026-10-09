The market values of Max Dowman, Rayan Cherki and Alex Scott have all increased by £20m this season.

The World Cup being followed all too quickly by a three-week international break has meant that the first market value update of the season has come rather earlier in Premier League proceedings than normal.

257 Premier League players had their value altered by Transfermarkt, leading the division’s total value to increase by what Ferran Soriano might describe as a trivial €945m to a new high of €14.11bn.

Rather neatly for the purposes of this, 10 of those 257 players enjoyed the greatest rise in their market value. After just five Premier League games, this lot have all enjoyed a €20m increase.

We considered ranking them according to the percentage increase but then questioned if it’s in fact more impressive to be an already highly valued player and still increase by €20m, so they’re in no particular order.

Alex Scott (Bournemouth): €50m to €70m

Anyone still unsure as to why Chelsea were so keen on signing Scott in the summer – making bids ranging from from £62m to £68m – will have been left in no doubt after watching his outstanding display for England against Croatia.

Thomas Tuchel described him as the “complete package” after purring over his “so smooth” display for the Three Lions, while Gary Lineker questioned if Declan Rice – an automatic pick for so long at international level – may now struggle to get back into the team.

There’s a good chance both Tuchel and Rice will regret Scott’s full England debut for very different reasons and Chelsea too are likely now kicking themselves for failing to make Bournemouth an offer they couldn’t refuse for a midfielder destined to join the £100m+ gang next summer.

Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool): €30m to €50m

Bayern Munich looked to pinch Ngumoha out of nowhere in the summer, just like Liverpool pinched him from Chelsea to the Blues’ surprise two years before, with reports suggesting the German giants even reached a ‘full verbal agreement’ with the teenager before the move collapsed.

With Arsenal now keeping tabs on him, and with three England caps to his name, the question will be if he can get the game time he believes he merits at Anfield having reportedly left Chelsea because he perceived the pathway at Liverpool to be better.

Signing both Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz in the summer to join him and Cody Gakpo as four left wingers in the squad felt like an odd move, but does offer Ngumoha an opportunity to carve out what could be a very fruitful niche for himself as a right winger.

Mateus Fernandes (Tottenham): €50m to €70m

There’s simply no way that anyone playing for Tottenham this season has seen their market value rise by €20m on the basis of their performances; perhaps least of all Fernandes, who’s been played out of position at No.10 and then thrown under the bus for looking understandably uncomfortable in that role by chief finger-pointer Roberto De Zerbi, who “didn’t like” his performance against Aston Villa.

His is a classic case of the transfer fee boosting the market value.

Enzo Fernandez (Manchester City): €100m to €120m

At no point in his career to date has Fernandez’s market value exceeded what his club paid for him. Had he stayed at Chelsea and begun the season in a similar fashion to his fast start at City, he would now be on the brink of surpassing the €121m fee Chelsea paid for him in January 2023, when he was valued at just €55m.

Even if he’s absolute dogsh*t from now until the end of the season and his market value plummets, that value will far outstrip the bargain-bin fee Real Madrid will have to pay to secure his services in the upcoming expulsion fire sale at the Etihad.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal): €45m to €65m

What a weird career he’s had so far. Burst onto the scene in the second half of the 2024/25 season, earning plaudits for his outstanding displays at full-back, notably in both legs of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

He then spent the vast majority of last season watching from the bench as Mikel Arteta opted for more physical defenders at left-back. And when Bruno Guimaraes was signed in the summer as further competition for his natural central midfield role, there looked for a while to be a genuine chance he might up sticks to either Manchester United and Chelsea.

But he’s now back in vogue under Arteta having started four Premier League games on the bounce to start the season and proving his worth further by dropping to the bench for their crushing 3-0 defeat to Brighton. He looked very good for England against Czechia too.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo (Newcastle): €35m to €55m

The worst Newcastle player this season so far according to WhoScored, with a rating of 6.18 across his 159 minutes of Premier League action so far. He’s had one shot, completed one key pass, had one successful dribble and has the worst pass percentage (69%) bar Anthony Elanga (64.6%). But he cost €60m.

Joao Pedro (Chelsea): €80m to €100m

He’s now doubled his value in just over a season at Chelsea and it in no way feels as though he’s peaked playing in what is now the most feared front three in the Premier League, worth a combined €330m.

After a rise of €10m, Morgan Rogers (€120m) is the joint-second most valuable player in the division along with Enzo Fernandez, Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson behind Erling Haaland, while Cole Palmer’s €10m increase to €110m puts him level with Cherki and Bukayo Saka.

Ibrahim Mbaye (Aston Villa): €30m to €50m

An 18-year-old playing nearly 1000 minutes on the wing for Paris Saint-Germain is going to be a player and the brief glimpses we’ve seen of Mbaye in a Villa shirt have been more promising than the displays of his more senior former teammate over at Liverpool.

Rayan Cherki (Manchester City): €90m to €110m

With our minds full of Manchester City ‘shams’, misleading accounts, ‘irrefutable evidence’ and Premier League smoking guns, when the independent panel finishes dismissing the appeal as a stalling charade it’s probably worth them investigating how on earth City managed to sign Cherki for just £34m. The guy’s a wizard.

Max Dowman (Arsenal): €30m to €50m

Jack Wilshere, seemingly like anyone else who’s come into contact with Dowman at Arsenal, couldn’t avoid puffing out his cheeks and shaking his head in disbelief when asked about the teenager on one of the now many iterations of The Overlap.

“He picked up the ball, dribbled around five players, squared it, and we were 3-0 up,” Wilshere said. “I looked at my assistant, and I’d never seen anything like it. Physically, his numbers were a joke. They were Premier League level, and he was like 14.”

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