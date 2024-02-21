Liverpool make ‘first approach’ to ‘keen’ Alonso as they prepare Leverkusen ‘bid’ amid Bayern pressure

Liverpool have made their ‘first approach’ for Xabi Alonso as they face pressure from Bayern Munich to complete a deal for the Bayer Leverkusen coach.

Alonso has been working wonders at Bayer Leverkusen this season with the Spaniard leading the German side to the summit of the Bundesliga with 12 matches to play.

Bayern Munich have lost ground to Alonso’s men in recent weeks with Thomas Tuchel’s second-placed side now eight points adrift of Bayer Leverkusen.

And defeats to Leverkusen and Bochum, as well as a first-leg loss to Lazio in the last-16 of the Champions League, has seen Tuchel agree to part ways with Bayern Munich at the end of the campaign.

And that has opened up Alonso to the possibility of joining the Bavarians, while Liverpool are also extremely keen on bringing their former midfielder back to Anfield after Jurgen Klopp announced last month that he will be departing at the end of the season.

And now reliable Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna insists Liverpool have now made their ‘first approach’ for Alonso as they look to replace Klopp with the Spaniard ‘keen’ to move back to England.

Aouna wrote on X: ‘Nothing has changed: Xabi Alonso is at the top of Liverpool and Bayern Munich for next season Liverpool made a first approach to Xabi Alonso who is keen on a move in England The Reds are ready to send a bid to Leverkusen in the next weeks.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also brought an update on the same social media platform, he wrote: ‘Liverpool and FC Bayern remain both keen on appointing Xabi Alonso as new head coach at the end of the season. Discussions to follow. There’s no formal release clause into his contract at Bayer but he will be allowed to leave in case he decides to try new chapter.’

There have been claims from Romano previously that Liverpool will not decide 100 per cent on a new manager until they have appointed a sporting director.

And Liverpool journalist Neil Jones has brought an update on their search for a new sporting director and whether Michael Edwards could return.

Jones wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Liverpool’s search for a new sporting director is arguably as intriguing as their pursuit of a new manager. If and when an appointment is made, they will be the fourth person to have held that role in the space of two years.

“For a long time, we have talked about the ‘stability’ of the Reds’ club structure, and for many years that revolved around the key trio of Klopp, Michael Edwards and Mike Gordon – the manager, the sporting director and the most hands-on member of the ownership group.

“By June, only Gordon will remain, and it is fascinating that once news of Klopp’s imminent departure emerged last month, Liverpool made contact with Edwards over a potential return to Anfield. He turned it down, and I am intrigued to see what the Reds’ next move is.

“I would argue that, much like the manager situation, there is no ‘perfect’ fit for the role, with any appointment carrying a degree of risk and uncertainty. The likes of Tim Steidten (West Ham United), Markus Krosche (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ricky Massara (ex-AC Milan) and Florent Ghisolfi (OGC Nice) all have interesting profiles, but all would be working to a new brief were they to arrive at Anfield.

“And don’t forget, many of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals are busy assembling new recruitment teams. Manchester United are on a hiring spree, Chelsea too. Newcastle United will need a new director of football and Manchester City need a new chief operating officer. The market for ‘football operations’ staff has rarely been so busy, and that could well make Liverpool’s task even harder.

“I wonder whether they will eventually find themselves back at Edwards’ door, making him an offer he can’t refuse. Because if there is no such thing as a perfect fit, he might be the next best thing.”