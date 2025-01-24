According to reports, Manchester City are ‘exploring a sensational late deal’ to sign Bayern Munich standout Joshua Kimmich this month.

Pep Guardiola‘s side have been active in the transfer market this month, investing over £120m as this window’s biggest spenders.

This was a necessity heading into this window as a nightmare run of form towards the end of 2024 ended their Premier League title hopes.

Man City need signings in various positions and so far this window, centre-back pair Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis have joined versatile forward Omar Moush in moving to the Etihad.

It is somewhat surprising that the Premier League holders are yet to sign a new defensive midfielder as this was expected to be their priority after Rodri suffered a season-ending injury.

Man City have been linked with potential targets and Kimmich is among their options as he is one of the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025.

The 97-cap Germany international is one of the best centre-midfielders in the world and it remains to be seen whether he will commit his future to Bayern Munich beyond this season.

Earlier this week, German journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed Man City are among two ‘notable’ sides in the race to sign Kimmich.

He explained: “Joshua #Kimmich is taking his time deciding on a contract extension beyond 2025. Max Eberl is determined to keep him at Bayern. There is still concrete interest from England and Spain, notably from Manchester City and Barcelona.

“Liverpool, as confirmed by close sources, is not currently pursuing him actively, partly because the club is overstaffed in central midfield and focusing on other profiles. #LFC

“The trend points toward an extension with FC Bayern, especially as his family prefers to stay in Munich. Top player. Future captain.”

A new report from Football Insider claims Man City are plotting a late swoop to land Kimmich before this transfer window closes.