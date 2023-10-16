‘Alarmed’ Man Utd board ‘increasingly unimpressed’ by Ten Hag as ‘fears’ grow over handling of three stars

The Manchester United are becoming ‘increasingly unimpressed’ by Erik ten Hag as concerns grow that he is losing the dressing room, according to reports.

Man Utd made their worst start to a season since 1986 before a 2-1 win over Brentford before the international break eased some of the pressure on Ten Hag.

The Dutchman had a brilliant first campaign in charge of the Red Devils, leading them to an FA Cup final, a League Cup trophy and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, they currently sit tenth in the Premier League after winning four and losing four of their opening eight matches of the new season.

Ten Hag has had a number of off-field issues to deal with this season with the fall-out between the Man Utd boss and Jadon Sancho dominating headlines in recent weeks.

And now Football Insider insists that the Man Utd board are ‘increasingly unimpressed by Erik ten Hag’s management of his controversial stars amid growing fears he struggles to deal with big dressing room egos’.

READ MORE: Liverpool pair in top six, Man Utd player at 30) – ranking England chances of uncapped PL starters

Ten Hag has had to deal with off-field issues surrounding Mason Greenwood and Antony, as well as negotiating Harry Maguire’s future at the club after stripping him of the captaincy.

But Sancho has been causing the biggest issue in recent weeks after Ten Hag made him train away from the first-team squad following an outburst on social media.

The Man Utd winger was responding to Ten Hag’s claims that he had been poor in training and that’s why he was dropped from the matchday squad for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal before the last international break.

And now the England international isn’t allowed back to first-team training until he apologises to Ten Hag and his coaching staff.

But Football Insider adds that there is ‘believed to be some major concern among the United hierarchy, sources say, about how Ten Hag manages some of the players’.

The report continues: