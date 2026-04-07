The ‘race’ to sign Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson is reportedly ‘won’, with Manchester City set to beat Manchester United to the signing.

Anderson has been on the radar of several Premier League and European giants in recent months, though recent reports have suggested that Man City and Man Utd are most interested in securing his services.

This is because the two arch-rivals appear to be prioritising a midfield rebuild in this summer’s transfer window, and Anderson has emerged as one of the leading centre-midfielders in the Premier League.

Anderson has enjoyed a remarkable rise over the past couple of seasons and looks set to start for England at the World Cup, though he could be on the move before the tournament gets underway.

This is according to a new report from The Mirror, which claims Anderson has ‘snubbed’ Man Utd and has ‘let it be known’ that he wants to join Man City.

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It has been suggested that Anderson could cost as much as £120m this summer, but Man City are in ‘pole position’ to land him and are ‘confident’ of securing his services for £65m.

The report adds:

‘Manchester City believe they have won the race to sign Elliot Anderson. City bosses made the England and Nottingham Forest midfielder one of their main summer targets. And Etihad chiefs are confident of landing Anderson in a £65m deal. ‘City are keen to get the deal over the line at the start of the summer, before Anderson heads to the World Cup North America with England. This would avoid the risk of Anderson’s valuation increasing, should he have a successful tournament.’

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has indicated that any deal for Anderson is not too far along yet, with several factors to decide his next move.

“On Anderson, I keep telling you that Man City are on it. Man City started negotiations with this camp. Man City have started working on a deal to sign Anderson from Nottingham Forest,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“But still nothing advanced club-to-club because Man City want to respect Nottingham Forest. They are in a relegation battle. Obviously, Anderson is a crucial player for Nottingham Forest. Now, it’s not the time to negotiate a transfer fee.

“We have to see at the end of the season whether Nottingham Forest are going to be in the Championship, in the Premier League.

“And it is going to be important to understand the fee, the pricing and how the negotiation will be with the Marinakis family.

“Man Utd also appreciate the player, we know that. So it’s Man City, Man Utd on Anderson, with City already pushing now, and then Tonali and more names on the shortlist at Man Utd. It could be a very busy summer at Old Trafford regarding midfielders.”

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