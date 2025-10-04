Jamie Redknapp believes Manchester United-linked Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola “could manage any club in world football”.

Iraola joined Bournemouth from Rayo Vallecano ahead of the 2023/24 season, controversially replacing successful head coach Gary O’Neil.

He had to wait ten Premier League matches for his first victory, with the Cherries hierarchy remaining patient despite a poor start.

They have been vindicated as Iraola has become one of the highest-rated young managers in the Premier League.

Bournemouth moved up to second in the Premier League with a 3-1 comeback win against Fulham on Friday night.

Their only defeat this season came on matchday one away to Premier League champions Liverpool, who scored two late goals to win 4-2 at Anfield.

Iraola was a Tottenham Hotspur target in the summer after they parted company with Ange Postecoglou, but the Londoners appointed Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

The Bournemouth head coach continues to be linked with a move to a Big Six club, with Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim on the brink.

After Friday’s impressive victory over Fulham, former Liverpool midfielder Redknapp hailed Iraola as “one of the best managers in world football” and has tipped him to manage a European juggernaut in the future.

“He’s incredible, what an asset to the club. I think he could manage any club in world football, I genuinely mean that,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“He’s got so much quality, he improves players, he gives young players opportunities, the system is great, everything you do is very progressive, it’s exciting, it’s on the front foot.

“I would say he’s one of the best managers in world football right now. They’ve just got to enjoy him while he’s here. How long? Who knows… amazing manager at such a small club.”

The question is: if Iraola could manage anyone, why on earth would he go to Manchester United?

Co-pundit Steve Sidwell also waxed lyrical about the 43-year-old, praising him for simplifying the game and making it easy for his players to thrive.

He said: “He simplifies the game. As a footballer, when you go out onto the pitch, you just want two or three instructions, don’t overcomplicate, I think that’s what he does.

“If you look at the way Bournemouth play, high intensity, win the ball as high up the pitch as we can. They go direct; they know how to turn teams and play to their strengths.

“They’ve got the players around there that will do that. No egos, know their jobs, know their roles. It looks like everyone is enjoying themselves. I’d love to have played under him.”

Iraola is among those being linked with Amorim’s job, though Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner appears to be at the top of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s list.

Also rumoured to be a potential target are ex-England boss Gareth Southgate, club hero Michael Carrick, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler, and Fulham’s Marco Silva.

