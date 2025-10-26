Who will be next Wolves manager after Vitor Pereira sack?

It was claimed ahead of the Burnley clash that Vitor Pereira had four games to save his job, but you’ve got to wonder if he’ll get that long after laying into the unimpressed Wolves fans after the 3-2 defeat to Scott Parker’s newly-promoted side.

“What I said to the fans was that we worked a lot and we need to fight together,” said Pereira. “I understand the frustration but what I must say to them is that if we fight united with them we can win games and compete. If I were a fan at the end of this game I’d feel proud of my team.

“Two months ago they were singing my name thanks to the work we did last season (when Pereira kept Wolves up comfortably after arriving in mid-season). Now they sing my name maybe to sack me but this is football.”

But Wolves have just two points from nine games, and while the majority of the Wolves fans’ anger is directed at owners Fosun and executive chairman Jeff Shi, their patience with Pereira appears to have run out after chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” rang out at Molineux.

Here are the 10 favourites to replace Pereira at the helm based on the latest odds from Sportscasting.

10=) Roberto Mancini

Quite the surprise though it was to see him vying with Sean Dyche for the Nottingham Forest job, at least that particular owner puts his money where his mouth is, as would be a requirement for Mancini to take any role, rather than keeping it firmly in his pocket like Mr Shi.

10=) Marco Silva

No Premier League marriage is more set in its ways than Fulham and Silva; both would be absolute bobbins, rather than entirely meh as they are now, without the other.

6=) Slaven Bilic

Came close to a return to West Ham as their innovative owners’ list featured recently dismissed managers and their former bosses in a bid to avoid compensation costs, which the Wolves penny-pinchers will see as a similar draw.

6=) Roger Schmidt

Currently a J. League Global Football Advisor, whatever that means, and was linked with the Wolves job when Pereira was handed the reins in December after being sacked by Benfica at the end of the 2023/2024 season.

6=) Erik ten Hag

A 63-day sacking is hard to recover from, even when it’s not then followed by reports detailing how staff at Bayer Leverkusen were openly discussing whether you might have been ‘the worst manager in the club’s history’.

6=) Brendan Rogers

Rogers is doing seemingly everything in his power to be given the boot by Celtic, including comparing the quality of his side to a Honda Civic in blatant criticism of the lack of investment in the squad over the summer and overseeing consecutive defeats to Dundee and Hearts, who now hold a commanding eight-point lead over them at the top of the Scottish Premiership. No compensation would again be an attractive draw for his appointment.

4=) Sergio Conceicao

He only took the Al-Ittihad job – replacing Laurent Blanc – earlier this month, and we don’t think Wolves could offer him a salary to match. Not unreasonably with Wolverhampton acting as the Algarve of the Midlands for the last decade it feels like the bookies have picked any old Portuguese boss here.

4=) Ralph Hasenhuttl

Out of a job after being sacked by Wolfsburg in May and is a classic case of time being a healer with regard to his work as a Premier League boss.

3) Kevin Muscat

He was heavily linked with the Rangers job but talks collapsed as Muscat wanted to stay as manager of Shanghai Port – who currently lead the Chinese Super League – until their season finishes on November 22. Doesn’t currently look as though Wolves can wait that long to appoint their former defender.

2) Gareth Southgate

Continues to feature in all of these next manager lists despite giving no indication that he ever wants to return to coaching. If he does, it will surely for a far more attractive opportunity than Wolves.

1) Ole Gunnar Solskaer

Available after being brutally sacked by Besiktas, and may now have to accept that sweet poisoned chalice of a caretaker job at Old Trafford in order to rediscover that all important Manchester United DNA isn’t going to be handed to him anytime soon.