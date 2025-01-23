Ex-Manchester United striker Louis Saha did not hold back when asked about the current situation at his former club, singling out Andre Onana after a difficult run of games.

Ruben Amorim has endured a torrid start to his tenure as Man United boss. He has won six of his 15 games but lost seven, including four of his six league games.

A brief intermission against Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Southampton gave fans hope of a potential turnaround.

Still, their most recent defeat to Brighton led Amorim to label this United squad the ‘worst’ in the club’s history and the players have been under intense scrutiny.

Onana was caught out in the loss at Old Trafford against Brighton, spilling an easy cross straight into the path of Georginio Rutter for an easy tap-in, ensuring United fell to a 3-1 defeat.

The former Inter Milan keeper has endured a rocky spell since arriving in 2023, showcasing plenty of ability with his feet.

Despite that, he has been caught out on several occasions, with the error against Brighton placing him joint third in the Premier League for errors leading to a goal – and the total number of mistakes across all competitions since 2023 is a steep figure.

Louis Saha slams former club

Saha believes the whole squad needs to be threatened with competition as no player should be guaranteed to start after recent form – identifying Onana’s performances as ‘unacceptable’.

In an interview with Paddy Power Saha said, “There is a need for every player at Manchester United – apart from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo – to feel threatened with competition.

“No one has shown that they deserve anything in the next game. The manager can challenge and criticise them because it’s not good enough.

“The backbone of this team, from the back four to the centre forwards, it’s so important that they don’t make mistakes.

“Unless you can guarantee that you’re not going to make mistakes, you should not be considered as a guaranteed starter in any position. None of those players should be guaranteed anything.

“If you don’t have a confident goalkeeper he has to be challenged. Those performances are unacceptable, it’s not normal!”

Amorim’s latest team comments

Speaking ahead of their clash with Rangers in the Europa League, Amorim was quizzed over his recent comments about the United squad – as he failed to shy away from the issues at hand.

“First of all, I want to talk about that [his comment about this Manchester United possibly being the worst-ever side in the club’s history],” Amorim said.

“I was talking more for myself than from my players, because you have to find out a coach that starts a job and loses seven games in the first 10. So it’s more for me, I was talking more about me than the players.”

After Rangers, United face a difficult away trip to Fulham in the league before rounding off their Europa League campaign against Romanian side FCSB.