Romano reveals Man Utd will sign ‘one more’ No.10 as Amorim chooses his man

Man Utd are now ready to sign “one more player in the No 10 position” in the summer transfer window, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have had a nightmare season with Ruben Amorim’s side to go down as the worst Man Utd side to have played in the Premier League era.

Incredibly, they still have an opportunity on Wednesday night to qualify for next season’s Champions League if they can beat Tottenham in the Europa League final in Bilbao.

Victory over Spurs would boost the Man Utd transfer budget and help them attract better players to the club that want to play in the Champions League.

A deal for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha is almost sealed with Romano giving his famous ‘here we go!’ confirmation on Monday.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCL: Manchester United are now closing in on Matheus Cunha deal! The Brazilian has accepted the project as agreement on personal terms is now being finalised, almost done. Final details to sort between all parties involved… and then, here we go.’

Giving further details on Tuesday morning, Romano added: ‘More on Matheus Cunha exclusive story. Man United are set to approach also Wolves to proceed with £62.5m release clause payment in installments. The deal is almost done on player side as revealed yesterday, with final details being clarified. Cunha said YES.’

But Man Utd are unlikely to stop there as Romano insists they are also looking to bring in “one more player” to play a number ten role in Amorim’s system.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “My information is that Man Utd can also add one more player in the No 10 position. So to play behind the striker.

“It is a possibility but it will be based on outgoings. So Cunha is expected to join and one more player [for the No 10 spots] depending on outgoings. This is the plan at Manchester United.”

That man could be Lyon star Rayan Cherki with Football Insider insisting that Man Utd are ‘keen on a potential swoop’ for the France Under-23 international.

The Red Devils are ‘weighing up a potential move’ but ‘will face stiff competition from European giants Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain’.

Chelsea have also been linked with Cherki and ex-Blues winger Florent Malouda gave his view on how the Frenchman could adapt to the Premier League.

Malouda said earlier this month: “Simple answer: yes, he’s ready, but I want him to stay in Lyon and give us more years and to keep developing himself in Lyon. I think right now with this kind of talent, you could have PSG going for him in France.

“He could have teams like Barcelona and in the Premier League he is a player I could see in a club like, like, Arsenal, like Man City. So in terms of talent, in terms of potential, he belongs to the Premier League. But I would delay. I want him to stay in Lyon.”

