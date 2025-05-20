We’re not expecting a Kylian Mbappe-esque monster transfer this summer but we reckon 12 of the top 100 most valuable players in the world are definitely on the move and we’ve had a go at predicting where they’ll end up this summer.

To be clear, we’re not talking about your Hugo Ekitikes or Eberechi Ezes, who might leave but also might not, but your as-good-as-nailed-on deserters.

The numbers are their position in the top 100 most valuable players according to Transfermarkt, with the value (not the asking price) included.

7) Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen): £118m

Liverpool and Manchester City have both supposedly held talks with Wirtz’s representatives, in Blackpool of all places, but the latest report suggests City have pulled out over what they believe is an exorbitant deal that could cost them as much as €300m inclusive of transfer fees and wages, and we suspect the Reds will be of a similar mind.

The Premier League pair were unlikely to have much of a chance anyway; almost every young German footballer feels the magnetic pull of Munich.

Buying club: Bayern Munich

38) Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting): £63m

He scored his 53rd goal of the season on Saturday, making it 96 goals in 101 appearances for Sporting, to secure his second league title on the bounce and was either ‘tight-lipped’ or ‘dropped a transfer hint’ after the game depending on your publication of choice.

“It’s football, I’m still here,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. Nobody can predict the future.”

Actually, we can, Gyok; he’s Andrea Berta’s man and Mikel Arteta’s going along with it completely aligned.

Buying club: Arsenal

READ MORE: Who are the top scorers of 2025? Mbappe might win something this year…

40) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool): £63m

Boooooooooooo.

Buying club: Real Madrid

43) Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao): £59m

We’ve been told he’s ‘looking for a house in London’ and that Arteta’s ‘dream’ signing has ‘chosen’ Arsenal ahead of his other suitors, but we smell a hijack amid reports of Williams giving Berta the ‘runaround’ and sporting director Deco’s admission that Raphinha and Lamine Yamal could do with their load being lightened next season.

Buying club: Barcelona

47) Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig) £59m

RB Leipzig’s failure to qualify for the Champions League has reportedly made Simons’ mind up to leave this summer. Bayern are obviously interested along with the usual Premier League suspects, including Manchester United, at least until around 10pm on Wednesday. But the Dutch connection, along with the whole ‘being the best team’ thing, points to a leading candidate.

Buying club: Liverpool

50) Victor Osimhen (Napoli): £59m

He’s had an outstanding season, scoring 36 goals for Galatasaray at a rate of one every 87 minutes, and all of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea would bite your hand off for that guarantee. His £200,000 wages are supposedly the stumbling block, but seem perfectly reasonable for a striker of his repute and continued excellence.

If any player should push BlueCo to break their wage structure and child policy, it’s Osimhen, and we suspect they just might.

Buying club: Chelsea

54) Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig): £55m

It would have been Arsenal had Berta not pushed for Gyokeres instead. Liverpool are an option, though we can see them instead pushing for Ekitike if they fail to lure Alexander Isak to Anfield. One-time top Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic’s decision to leave this summer opens up a spot at a sleeping European giant.

Buying club: Juventus

63) Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad): £51m

Reports of Xabi Alonso’s arrival at Real Madrid prompting a possible hijack had us chuckling, but Big Fab gave it the ‘here we go!’

Buying club: Arsenal

65) Ademola Lookman (Atalanta): £51m

There former Everton and Fulham forward made up his mind to leave Atalanta after Gian Piero Gasperini told everyone he’s sh*t at penalties back in February and while Arsenal and Liverpool are both more attractive prospects and this relies heavily on the result on Wednesday, he’s perfect for the left of Ruben Amorim’s two inverted wingers.

Buying club: Manchester United

70) Estevao (Palmeiras): £46m

We won’t pretend to have watched him in anything other than clipped-up best bits on YouTube, but if those are anything to go by (they’re not), Chelsea have got a right themselves a right player having already sewn up his £28m transfer.

Buying club: Chelsea

82) Matheus Cunha (Wolves): £46m

We wouldn’t wish Manchester United on anyone but have no sympathy for a player who reportedly has other better options on the table but still wants a move to Old Trafford on the basis of a “love” for the Red Devils that has endured from when he grew up watching them as one of the best football teams in the world.

Buying club: Manchester United

READ MORE: Matheus Cunha ‘love’ gives Man Utd fading transfer advantage over Arsenal

100) Darwin Nunez (Liverpool): £42m

We’ll be sad to see him leave and even more sad to see him make the seemingly inevitable gold-laden trudge to the Middle East. Looks like Al Nassr may need a new striker.

Buying club: Al Nassr