There’s no getting around it, Manchester United‘s Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur was a hammer blow for all associated with the Red Devils; Ruben Amorim and the board’s job has suddenly become significantly more difficult as they desperately look to stem their freefall.

But there is a pathway, albeit a narrow one, to a sharp upturn in fortunes as the Red Devils reportedly still have enough financial wriggle room to leap forward this summer.

Man Utd’s financial situation is nowhere near as troublesome as penny-pinching Sir Jim Ratcliffe would like us to think, with a recent report from The Times claiming defeat to Spurs on Wednesday night would leave them with a summer budget of £100m, which would increase to £205m should Marcus Rashford (£40m), Antony (£40m) and Jadon Sancho (£25m) exit permanently following their respective loans this season.

It could prove less than £205m if Chelsea, as they probably should, opt to pay the £5m penalty fee to send Sancho back to Man Utd. Instead, let’s work off the assumption that the Blues buy and immediately sell the major flop (and Rashford and Antony’s improved form seals their permanent exits) to ensure the Red Devils have a healthy enough budget to at least set up a climb to mid-table from the fringes of relegation.

It is not realistic to expect United to upgrade every position (as is required) in a singular window, so we have focused on six priorities for the club to address this summer as a combined possible investment of £202.7m would afford Amorim (or his successor) a far stronger squad than the current dross…

Rayan Cherki (£33.7m)

A huge factor behind Man Utd’s miserable season is that an already poor squad has been made to look even worse by it not being equipped to maximise Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation.

The No.10 role is a key position in this set-up. While Amad Diallo and Mason Mount, to varying degrees, have proved their ability to thrive there under Amorim, one or two reinforcements are required to add goals and quality depth, especially with unsuited Alejandro Garnacho surely sealing his exit with his post-match outburst on Wednesday night.

One signing is already nearing completion (more on him in a moment), but Fabrizio Romano reckons Man Utd will sign another No.10 and Cherki has been mooted as a candidate.

Lyon could do with cashing in on Cherki before his current contract expires in 2026 and all indications are that they will try this summer, with his reported valuation of €40m (£33.7m) representing a bargain for Man Utd.

The 21-year-old’s stunning 2024/25 tally of 32 goal involvements in 44 games – including two vs Man Utd in the Europa League – shows he deserves a big move and the versatile forward could fill several roles for Amorim next season, while adding a much-needed spark in the attacking third.





Matheus Cunha (£62.5m)

Cunha’s somewhat foolish willingness to commit to Man Utd regardless of what happened in the Europa League final is proof that the Red Devils can still attract a certain level of player on name value alone, though that ability will inevitably dwindle further should they fail – as expected – to return to the Champions League within the next couple of seasons.

Still, Cunha’s stance on a move to Old Trafford is a huge boost with the club crying out for any semblance of positivity, as his supreme displays for Wolves indicate that he should be a sure-fire success at Old Trafford. If he flops, everyone there should pack up and go home.

The F365 Premier League XI of the Season inductee is too good to be playing for a side near the bottom (so that should rule out Man Utd *wink*) and a move to a Big Six club is long overdue, with the Brazil international a ready-made signing fit for Amorim’s system. He should instantly make them more of an attacking threat.

Liam Delap (£30m)

After a promising debut season, Rasmus Hojlund has gone backwards to an extraordinary degree; not only is his lack of confidence limiting his goal output, but he’s also finding it extremely difficult to tick off the basic jobs listed in the striker 101 handbook.



Joshua Zirkzee had a dire couple of months but showed real promise before picking up his thigh injury. He should be above exit-bound Hojlund in Amorim’s thinking, though there is an argument to suggest his Dimitar Berbatov-esque style makes him more suited to the head coach’s No.10 role rather than a standalone No.9.

Hojlund and Zirkzee’s respective issues make Man Utd’s next striker signing pretty likely to be Amorim’s first-choice next season and it currently looks like it will be Delap.

The ex-Manchester City graduate has been one of the very few positives about Ipswich Town this season, with his 12-goal breakout campaign attracting interest from most of the Premier League. His all-around game has been as impressive as his goalscoring, but there is a fear that they could have another Hojlund with an inexperienced striker pushed to the front too soon.

Ideally, they would sign a more proven striker (i.e. Viktor Gyokeres) to combine with Delap next season, but their inability to freely spend as other positions require attention means they will have to settle for the Englishman, who would still be an upgrade on current options.

Ederson (£43m)

Man Utd are not exactly short of centre-midfielders, but they sorely lack energy in their middle third with weary and nonchalant legs aplenty.

United need a midfielder who’s willing to do a lot of the unseen dirty work to give their attacking talents the platform to express themselves, with £43m-rated Atalanta star Ederson deemed the ‘perfect Amorim player’ to fill this position.

Ederson has been sporadically linked with potential moves to the Premier League for several seasons and would slot in seamlessly at Man Utd in their current form after spending years playing in Atalanta’s 3-4-3 formation, proving he can just about do it all as a dynamic midfielder offering a hand in both boxes.





Joan Garcia (£12.5m)

Andre Onana’s displays, a la Hojlund, have fallen off a cliff following a promising debut campaign at Old Trafford as David De Gea’s long-term replacement has become a real liability between the sticks.

The signing of a new goalkeeper has shot up Man Utd’s list of priorities as the season has developed, to the point where it is a must this summer.

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez seems the most likely to join, but spending £40m on a 32-year-old who has massively declined this season would not be wise. Instead, Man Utd would be better off signing an up-and-coming goalkeeper, with Espanyol standout Joan Garcia an obvious candidate.

If reports are to be believed, Garcia is expected to join Arsenal to compete with David Raya next season, but he would be fighting a losing battle at the Emirates and would get much more game time at Man Utd.

Garcia has sparkled in a poor Espanyol team, with his £25m release clause to fall to only £12.5m if they are relegated on the final day of the La Liga season. With his side two points clear of safety amid a five-game losing streak, that is entirely plausible.

Daniel Munoz (£21m)

Finishing with the least feasible but perhaps best potential signing, Munoz has been a joy to watch in an extremely likeable Crystal Palace side, with his supreme FA Cup final performance key to his side’s triumph over Manchester City.

Munoz only cost around £6.7m as Crystal Palace pulled off another transfer masterstroke to pluck him from relative obscurity in the Belgian Pro League for the bright lights of the Premier League.

The wing-back’s value (according to transfermarkt) has increased to £21m, but a bid in this region would surely come up short this summer, with Palace wise to demand at least double for the 28-year-old if/when there is interest.

Barring January signing Patrick Dorgu, Man Utd’s current wing-back options are certainly in the full-back category, and they need a new right-sider to make Amorim’s team more balanced and effective. Were Munoz to become a gettable target, they would be daft not to roll out the red carpet for the Palace standout.