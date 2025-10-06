Manchester City reportedly face losing two key stars next year as Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are making moves ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

Man City have earned back-to-back Premier League wins to move up to fifth in the Premier League, with Pep Guardiola’s side only three points adrift of table-toppers Arsenal.

On Sunday afternoon, Man City were far from their best as they eked out a 1-0 win at Brentford as Erling Haaland continued his immense start to the 2025/26 campaign with another goal.

However, it was not all positive for Man City as 2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, who missed most of last season with an ACL injury, was forced off against Brentford with a muscle injury, though Guardiola has confirmed that his issue is not serious.

Speaking post-match, Guardiola revealed: “It’s muscular. Of course I don’t want to lose him [at all] because he is such an important player.

“We tried to take care of him, but it is what it is.”

This is good news for Man City as Rodri was sorely missed last season, but a report in Spain from Fichajes claims they are at risk of losing their prized asset to Real Madrid.

Rodri has been heavily linked with a potential move to Real Madrid in recent years as it has been suggested that he is a dream signing for the Spanish giants.

The report claims Real Madrid were initially only willing to offer 100 million euros for Rodri, but they are now ‘raising the stakes’ with a ‘record offer’ worth a ‘staggering’ amount of 130 million euros to ‘close the deal as soon as possible’.

The report adds:

‘Real Madrid’s board believes that this fee is adequate to secure the midfielder that Xabi Alonso considers key to his new project at the Bernabéu.’

‘Manchester City doesn’t want to let their most important midfield player go easily. Rodri has been a key player in Pep Guardiola’s scheme and still has a contract until 2027. Real Madrid knows that only a truly high-flying offer can change the English club’s mind.’

Bernardo Silva, who is only under contract until 2026, could also leave as he is ‘wanted by Barcelona’ and ‘contact’ has been made with his representatives, according to Caught Offside.

There is a ‘tug-of-war’ for Silva as Juventus and Saudi Pro League teams are also ‘interested’.

Regarding the stance of Barcelona and Juventus, the report claims: