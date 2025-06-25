Liverpool: Nunez nears Napoli transfer with Reds ‘seriously interested’ in 26-goal striker

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez is edging closer to the Anfield exit, with Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reporting that Napoli are stepping up talks after receiving a green light from the striker earlier this week.

The Reds are not expected to stand in Nunez’s way if he chooses to go, and crucially, Plettenberg adds that a replacement has already been identified, with Liverpool ready to move once a deal is in place.

Things moved quickly on Tuesday as Napoli’s interest was confirmed by David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, before being quickly given the green light by Nunez.

Then came reports that Liverpool are in ‘direct contact’ with Napoli to explore the terms of a deal.

Plettenberg’s latest update seems to confirm that those talks went well, as the Uruguayan edges closer to the door.

‘Liverpool feel that Napoli have a good chance of signing Darwin #Nunez, as the player tends to prefer staying in Europe. ‘Talks between the clubs have started, and #LFC will not stand in his way should he decide to leave.’

While no fee has been agreed, Liverpool would want to recoup a significant portion of the fee they’ve paid Benfica for the forward.

Napoli are unlikely to stretch that far, but reports suggest an offer in the region of €43m, approximately £36.4m, has been lodged. The Reds hoped to recoup €50m (£42m).

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ten Liverpool options to replace Ibrahima Konate include Van de Ven and Chelsea pair

👉 Liverpool up to fifth in Premier League net spend table over the last five years

👉 Liverpool ‘near personal terms’ with fifth signing after Kerkez as Reds plan to hijack Chelsea for sixth

Plettenberg also delivered a clear update of their hunt for his replacement.

‘Liverpool remain seriously interested in Hugo #Ekitike and still see themselves as having a very good chance in the race for the French striker, but Manchester United and Chelsea are still there.A sale of Nunez is important for the next steps.’

Football365 covered Liverpool’s four-man striker shortlist earlier this month, which included Ekitike as they joined Chelsea in the race for his signature.

Since then, Man Utd have received encouragement about the structuring of the deal that would also make him a realistic target for Ruben Amorim.

The Eintracht Frankfurt forward who enjoyed a breakout Bundesliga campaign with 15 goals and eight assists, taking his total goal tally for the club to 26.

The Frenchman struck up a prolific partnership with Omar Marmoush before the Egyptian’s January move to Man City, and is now firmly on the radar of several elite clubs.

According to David Ornstein, Liverpool’s admiration for Ekitike is long-standing, and he’s considered one of the club’s two preferred targets this summer. However, Ornstein adds that “there is nothing significant in motion at present.”

Liverpool also continue to monitor Alexander Isak, though a deal for the Newcastle striker appears far less likely. The Sweden international is under contract at St James’ Park until 2028 and recently helped the Magpies secure Champions League qualification, making any potential move extremely difficult.