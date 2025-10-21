Wayne Rooney has admitted that he has been forced to make a U-turn on one Manchester United star who has “proven him wrong” this season.

Man Utd are coming off their most important win under head coach Ruben Amorim as they beat arch-rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

This saw Man Utd win back-to-back Premier League games under Amorim for the first time as they currently sit two points behind Liverpool in the table after eight matches.

The Red Devils were fully deserving of three points against Liverpool as each of their summer signings made a positive impact against Arne Slot’s team.

Man Utd were among the biggest spenders in Europe in the summer as they signed Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens.

Mbeumo opened the scoring for United against Liverpool and has been a “standout player”, but Rooney has admitted that he was “sceptical” about the former Brentford star in the summer.

“For me he [Bryan Mbeumo] has been Manchester United’s standout player this season and he hasn’t got his rewards for his hard work and the sacrifices he’s made for the team,” Rooney said on his BBC podcast.

READ: Actually, winners Manchester United had a better summer transfer window than losers Liverpool



“It was a great goal. I’ll be honest I was a bit sceptical when United signed him, I didn’t know if he had the ability to come and play for Manchester United, but he’s proved me wrong.

“I think he’s been a great addition to the team and by far United’s best player of the season.”

On the impact of the win vs Liverpool, Rooney added: “It’s such a huge win for the manager.

“I’ve questioned decisions, I’ve questioned tactics, I’ve questioned players’ desire over this season and last season. That win is massive. To win at Anfield is not easy to do.

“The confidence that gives the players and the manager, I’ll be the first to say he got it absolutely spot on.

“I hope we see more of it. Two points off Liverpool now. I really liked the performance and we know the players can do it, we have to see this on a consistent level.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Harry Maguire’s redemption the template for Amorim and Man Utd team-mates

👉 Potential fee revealed as Man Utd ‘prepare’ transfer to bring Mason Greenwood back to Old Trafford

👉 Premier League winners and losers: Amorim, Slot, Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal and so many more



Rio Ferdinand has also lauded Mbeumo, claiming he “causes problems and unnerves defenders”.

“I’ve got to talk about Mbeumo’s performance… he’s been getting chances but hasn’t been that clinical,” Ferdinand said.

“This guy keeps getting into good positions. You’re going to get some luck eventually and he got that today.

“He just causes problems and unnerves defenders. Defenders never look comfortable against him.”